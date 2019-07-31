Prime News Ghana

AFCON winning coach Djamel Belmadi shortlisted for FIFA Coach of the Year award

By Vincent Ashitey
Coach of Algeria, Djamel Belmadi has been nominated for FIFA's Coach of the Year award.

The Algerian native led his country to win the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, pipping Senegal 1-0 in the final.

Djamel Belmadi is competing with 9 other coaches which include Jurgen Klopp and Didier Deschamps who won the UEFA Champions League and 2018 FIFA World Cup respectively.

England manager Phil Neville and US head coach Jill Ellis have also been nominated for best men’s coach and best women’s coach respectively.

Full men’s coaches shortlist:

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City

Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham

Djamel Belmadi, Algeria

Didier Deschamps, France

Marcelo Gallardo, River Plate

Ricardo Gareca, Peru

Fernando Santos, Portugal

Erik Ten Hag, Ajax

Tite, Brazil

