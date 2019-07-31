AFCON winning coach Djamel Belmadi shortlisted for FIFA Coach of the Year award

Coach of Algeria, Djamel Belmadi has been nominated for FIFA's Coach of the Year award.
The Algerian native led his country to win the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, pipping Senegal 1-0 in the final.
Djamel Belmadi is competing with 9 other coaches which include Jurgen Klopp and Didier Deschamps who won the UEFA Champions League and 2018 FIFA World Cup respectively.
England manager Phil Neville and US head coach Jill Ellis have also been nominated for best men’s coach and best women’s coach respectively.
Full men’s coaches shortlist:
Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool
Pep Guardiola, Manchester City
Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham
Djamel Belmadi, Algeria
Didier Deschamps, France
Marcelo Gallardo, River Plate
Ricardo Gareca, Peru
Fernando Santos, Portugal
Erik Ten Hag, Ajax
Tite, Brazil
