Ajax defender Daley Blind diagnosed with heart condition

Ajax defender Daley Blind has been diagnosed with a heart condition after feeling dizzy against Valencia earlier this month.
The former Manchester United man has missed the previous two matches as he undergoes his rehabilitation and recovery.
After a medical examination, Ajax revealed Blind was 'diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation'.
He has been fitted with a subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillator. It sends electrical pulses to regulate abnormal heart rhythms, specifically those that can be dangerous and cause a cardiac arrest.
Blind, 29, posted a video to his Twitter account to let everyone know that he appreciated the support he has received and is 'feeling good'.
READ ALSO: UCL: Abraham and Azpilicueta power Chelsea into last 16, Ajax, Inter bow out of competition ...
He says: 'First of all, I want to thank you guys for all the messages you sent me. I really appreciate it and it helped me.
'Secondly, I have just posted an update online saying about my condition. Mots important thing now is that I'm feeling good at the moment.
He added: 'I am trying to come back as soon as possible. Again, thank you for everything and I will see you guys soon.'
Ajax released a statement explaining that Blind will not feature until after the winter break.
'As a result of this intervention, which took place yesterday, the 29-year-old international will not start the training camp selection at the beginning of January, but will continue to work on his recovery in Amsterdam.'
Source: dailymail.co.uk