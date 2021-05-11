Akufo-Addo fulfils $10,000 pledge to victorious Black Satellites team

President Akufo-Addo has fulfilled a promise made to the Black Satellites for winning the 2021 Africa U20 Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Mauritania.
The Black Satellites after conquering the rest of Africa in the 2021 U-20 AFCON called on the President at the Jubilee house where he promised them $10,000 each for making the nation proud.
According to the President, $5,000 of the said amount would be invested on their behalf while the remaining $5,000 would be given to them in cash.
Akufo-Addo personally donated an additional amount of $5,000 each to the skipper of the team, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, for leading the team; Abdul Fatawu Issaku, for being adjudged the Best Player of the tournament and Danlad Ibrahim, for being the Best Goalkeeper of the tournament.
In a short ceremony organised on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Conference Room of the Ministry, the Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif presented the cedi equivalent of individual cheques worth US$5,000 to each player on behalf of the President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for making the nation proud by annexing the ultimate trophy at the Under-20 AFCON tournament.
According to the Minister, the President promised to give each player an amount of US$10,000 with US$5,000 to be invested by the Ghana Life Insurance Company (GLICO) Pension Scheme for ten years adding that it has become a policy at the Ministry of Youth and Sports to provide insurance package to all national teams whenever they receive bonuses from engaging in competitions. This idea, he said will help to secure the future of the players by having something to fall on in times of need.
Ghana beat Uganda 2-0 to annex the trophy in Mauritania.