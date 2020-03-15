Algeria becomes 7th African nation to suspend league over Covid-19

The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) has suspended all football matches amid coronavirus fears.
In doing Algeria become the 7th African nation after Egypt, Morocco, Kenya, DRC, Gabon, and Sudan to suspend their league over Covid-19.
READ ALSO: CAF postpones AFCON 2021 qualifiers
The FAF on Sunday announced that all football matches have been halted until further notice.
An official statement read "The Algerian Football Federation (FAF) informs all the Leagues that, following the recommendations of the President of the Republic Abdelamdjid Tebboune, and the Minister of Youth and Sports (MJS) in the context of prevention and In the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic (CODIV-19), all ordinary general meetings (AGO) that have not yet been held are postponed until further notice.
These are thirteen Leagues, including the Professional Football League (LFP), the Inter-Regions Football League (LIRF), the National Women's Football League (LNFF) and the remaining regional leagues and wilayas.
"This instruction also includes the upcoming General Elective Assemblies (AGE)."
The alarming rate of the virus in various countries have led to the postponement of Club football and friendlies.
The Confederation of African Football, CAF on Friday postponed the upcoming AFCON 2021 qualifiers slated for this month. Also, UEFA announced that all its competitions including Champions League and Europa League matches due to be played on 17 and 18 March, have been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
FIFA on Friday recommended that all international fixtures scheduled to take place in March and April to be postponed until further notice to avoid any unnecessary health risks.
READ ALSO: Uefa to discuss possibility of postponing Euro 2020
England, Germany, Spain, Italy among others have suspended their leagues as the virus is rapidly evolving across the world.