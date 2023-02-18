Arsenal score twice in stoppage time to beat Villa in six-goal thriller

Arsenal scored twice in stoppage time after coming from behind twice to beat Aston Villa 4-2 to keep their Premier League title hopes alive.
Mikel Arteta, who handed Leandro Trossard his debut, saw his side go behind early on after a fine finish from Ollie Watkins for his fourth goal in four games.
The Gunners responded well and equalised 11 minutes later when Tyron Mings could only head the ball into the path of Bukayo Saka who rifled the ball into the roof of the net.
Villa continued to frustrate the visitors their solid defensive work and aggressive tackling which isolated Eddie Nketiah and Martin Odegaard.
And they caught them out again before half-time when Emile Buendia dummied a cross, allowing Philippe Coutinho to stroke the ball into the net for his first goal of the season.
Arsenal dominated the second half with Eddie Nketiah hitting the bar. Their possessional was eventually rewarded when Alexander Zinchenko equalised with a brilliant low strike after a short corner on the hour mark for his first goal of the club.
The home side, who barely created a chance since Coutinho's goal, brought on Jacob Ramsey, Leander Dendoncker and Leon Bailey in search of a spark.
And it was Bailey who came closest with a long-range strike which Aaron Ramsdale tipped onto the bar. Arsenal then snatched victory in stoppage time with two goals.
Jorginho's strike deflected off the bar and off Emi Martinez to go in. And in the dying seconds, Gabriel Martinelli rolled the ball into an empty net after keeper Martinez had come forward for a corner.
Arteta's side are now three points above Manchester City with both teams having played 23 games.
