 Asamoah Gyan joins Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities

Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities Football Club have confirmed the signing of former Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan.
Gyan, 34, joins the Royals on a loan deal worth in excess of $1 million.
According to his manager, Sammy Anim Addo, the player was enticed by the financial offer and other incentives that were offered him by the club owned by businessman, Richard King Atikpo, Board Chairman of the Lemla Group which comprises Legon Cities FC, Gulf Energy, Lemla Energy, Lemla Veterinary Services, Tomrich Mines and Construction and Airtech.
Gyan who has been without a club for over nine months will join the first team of Legon Cities for pre-season training next week ahead of the start of the new season on November 13.