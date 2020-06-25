Asamoah Gyan ready to move to PSL

Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan has expressed his desire to move to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) if he is approached.
“I still feel strong, I still feel young. There is no day I have thought about retiring,” Gyan told Marawa Sports Worldwide on Metro FM.
“Definitely yes if a team from South Africa are interested and feel they need my services why not? We can negotiate and we can have a deal.
However, the goal poacher has disclosed that it will take a fortune for a team from the PSL to secure his signature.
“Yes [I don’t come cheap but] it depends on the situation. I am a professional football player and I have to see a lot of things, I have to value a lot of things before making a move. But as I said, I feel strong, I still have fire inside me. Obviously I am not in my 20s but I feel I can prove myself once again.”
Baby Jet as affectionately called also revealed he was once approached by a PSL club but the team did not show “seriousness” and no deal materialised.
“Yeah [I was approached by a South African team] but it wasn’t concrete. This agent thing like you are here, you are going there, but at the end of the day I don’t see anything concrete,” said Gyan.
“I like working with serious people. When somebody wants to make a move or when somebody wants to approach you, the person has to be serious.
“But I didn’t see any seriousness. It was just talks, talks, talks and I didn’t hear from anybody again. Because it didn’t go through I don’t want to mention the club but obviously yes it was a South African club.
“If it was a done deal that really happened then I would mention the club. It was just talks, talks and I didn’t see any paperwork, I didn’t see anything. That is why I don’t want to mention any clubs.”
Asamoah Gyan has had stints with clubs in Italy, France, England, United Arab Emirates, China and Turkey.