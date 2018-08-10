Asante Kotoko land in Ghana after Simba S.C clash in Tanzania

By Haruna Mubarak
Asante Kotoko have arrived in Ghana following their 1-1 draw against Simba S.C in Tanzania, in an international friendly match.

Asante Kotoko landed in Accra, at the Kotoka International Airport on Friday thus, on their way to the Kumasi, where the club is based.

 

Asante Kotoko showed no sign of rustiness as they held the Tanzanian giants Simba S.C to a 1-1 draw at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.
 
Asante Kotoko together with Simba S.C put in an entertaining performance for Tanzania football enthusiasts to mark Simba Day in the East African country.
 
