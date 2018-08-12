Video: Kwadwo Asamoah grabs an assist in Inter Milan win over Atletico Madrid

Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah grabbed an assist as Inter Milan beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 in a friendly.
Asamoah has been impressive for Inter since joining them from Juventus this summer after some brilliant performances in their preseason games.
The 29-year-old lasted 60 minutes on the field but made a big impression, providing the assist to the only goal of the game.
The goal came in the 31st minute and it was a stunner from Lautaro Martinez. Asamoah played a brilliant diagonal ball to the far post and the ‘Toro’ found the corner with an acrobatic volley.
August 11, 2018
He is determined to help Inter Milan challenge for the Serie A title as well as the UEFA Champions League.