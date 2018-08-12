Video: Kwadwo Asamoah grabs an assist in Inter Milan win over Atletico Madrid

By Mutala Yakubu
Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah grabbed an assist as Inter Milan beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 in a friendly.

Asamoah has been impressive for Inter since joining them from Juventus this summer after some brilliant performances in their preseason games.

The 29-year-old lasted 60 minutes on the field but made a big impression, providing the assist to the only goal of the game.

The goal came in the 31st minute and it was a stunner from Lautaro Martinez. Asamoah played a brilliant diagonal ball to the far post and the ‘Toro’ found the corner with an acrobatic volley.

He is determined to help Inter Milan challenge for the Serie A title as well as the UEFA Champions League.

