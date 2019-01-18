Asante Kotoko terminate Emmanuel Owusu's contract

Asante Kotoko and defender Emmanuel Owusu have parted ways after discussions between the club and the player on Thursday.
Emmanuel Owusu joined the Porcupine Warriors from Division-One side, Nea Salamina, under former coach Steven Polack on a three-year deal last season.
The center-back made five appearances under the British trainer, became irregular under his successor, Paa Kwesi Fabin, and been indifferent under current coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor.
Asante Kotoko and Owusu have mutually severed ties with the former giving the latter the full control over his future move and rights as a player.
"Asante Kotoko and player Emmanuel Owusu have agreed to terminate their existing contract mutually with effect from February 17, 2019," reads a club statement.
"That, Emmanuel Owusu is free to join any club of his choice, be it local or foreign."
"That, Asante Kotoko do not owe player Emmanuel Owusu any entitlement."
"That, player Emmanuel Owusu does not owe Asante Kotoko any entitlement."
