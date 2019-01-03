Asante Kotoko set to terminate Sylla Mohammed contract

Asante Kotoko are set to part ways with Ivorian star Mohammed Vie Sylla following his poor performance, according to kickgh.com sources.
Sylla, 23, joined the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year deal in 2017 and has since failed to live up to expectation.
The source claims that the Ghanaian youngster has been declared as surplus to requirement by the club's technical handlers headed by coach Charles Kwalan Akunnor.
The midfielder was dropped from their CAF Confederation Cup final squad to participate in the competition.
Mohammed made only two appearances during the first round of the 2018 Ghana Premier League season before it was halted following the airing of the investigative piece by ace journalist Anas Aaremeyaw Anas on corruption in Ghana football.
Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will face Cameroonian giants Coton Sport in the final play-off the CAF Confederations Cup.
The Reds will travel to Cameroon for the first leg match scheduled for January 12/13.
The Ghanaian giants will then host their opponents a week later in the second leg at the Baba Yara Stadium.
Source:Footballghana