Black Stars defender Baba Rahman completes Real Mallorca move

Black Stars defender Abdul Baba Rahman has completed a season-long loan switch to Spanish club Real Mallorca from Chelsea.
The 25-year-old becomes the second Ghanaian to join the newly-promoted La Liga club after the acquisition of Lumor Agbenyenu from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.
A club statement read: "RCD Mallorca and Chelsea FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of the Zudo side Abdul Rahman Baba (Tamale, Ghana, 1994) to the Balearic club until June 30, 2020. Baba is international with Ghana, a team he has played with in 25 occasions highlighting in the last Africa Cup with two assists against Guinea-Bissau in the second match of the group stage.
Abdul Rahman Baba belongs to Chelsea FC since 2015 after the London club paid a transfer close to 20 million euros to the German FC Augsburg. Since that year, in addition to defending the Chelsea FC shield, Baba has also played on loan at FC Schalke 04 and Stade Reims in the past year.
The new Mallorcan player says he is "happy" with his signing for RCD Mallorca and says his goal is to "help achieve his goals for the season and fight hard for the team." Baba has joked about meeting two compatriots in the team (Iddrisu Baba and Lumor Agbenyenu) and said that "it is nice to meet Lumor," whom he knows of the absolute selection."