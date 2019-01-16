Austin FC join MLS to start league life in 2021

Austin FC has been officially unveiled as the new Major League Soccer side.
The new outfit, based in Austin City, adds the number of clubs participating in the MLS to 27. The unveiling ceremony was led by Austin FC Chairman and CEO Anthony Precourt and Austin mayor Steve Adler. The MLS new baby will wait until 2021 to launch their campaign in the league.
“Like everything that’s worth having in life, the journey to get to Austin was not linear, and and it wasn’t all that easy. Certainly, this was one of the most complicated projects in our league’s history. Austin might be in Texas, but it certainly feels very different than any other city in the state. It’s always good to be first in anything you do. I think our optimism about the success of this club is going to drive other leagues to start thinking about Austin. Because the city is growing so fast and has got such political and strategic importance to what’s going on in our economy and throughout our country,” Garber told MLS Soccer.com.
Garber added that the club with its new status will become a beacon of hope and light in North America. The Supporters group, members of the Austin Anthem were the key members attending the event as Austin City Council welcomes the ever-growing league.
