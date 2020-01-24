Australian Open: Coco Gauff shocks Naomi Osaka to reach last 16

Coco Gauff stunned defending champion Naomi Osaka to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.
The 15-year-old has already made headlines around the world but none of her achievements so far could compare to this as she took apart one of the best players in the world.
Gauff, who won just three games against Osaka when they met at the US Open last summer, was rock solid and took advantage of a error-strewn display from her opponent to win 6-3 6-4.
The teenager was stunned by her achievement, saying: “Two years ago I lost first round in juniors, and now I’m here. This is crazy. I was just telling myself one point at a time and keep fighting because you never know what happens on this court. I’m on Rod Laver Arena, I can’t believe this.”
Gauff said she had been too shy to speak to Laver when she had passed him in the corridor but hoped to set up a meeting. Laver was quick to respond on Twitter, saying: “Hello CocoGauff - congratulations on your incredible victory tonight. I would love to meet you too.”
The American is the youngest player to beat a top-five ranked opponent since Jennifer Capriati toppled Gabriela Sabatini at the 1991 US Open. While this was a spectacular day for Gauff, it was a desperately disappointing one for Osaka, who had battled so brilliantly to win her second grand slam title here 12 months ago but succumbed meekly and could now drop out of the top 10.
