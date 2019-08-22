Amidaus Prez. questions Kofi Manu's integrity 7 member committee

Baba Gado, President of Division One League Club Amidaus Professionals is questioning the integrity of Kofi Manu known in football circles as 'Blue Boy' following his appointment on a 7 member committee.
On Tuesday, Club administrators formed a 7-man committee to have a second look at the proposals made by the Normalisation Committee (NC) to the GFA Statutes.
The committee set up by the clubs has Ntow Fianko, Kofi Manu, Randy Abbey, Madam Habiba Atta, Frederick Acheampong and Ameenu Shardow as members.
They have a one-week working period to finish their work after which, discussions with the NC are likely to follow on the way forward.
However, Baba Gado is upset with club administrators for adding Kofi Manu to the list as he believe there are question marks around him due to being caught on tape taking bribe in the airing of the 'Number 12' documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
"I'm disappointed in the football people who appointed Kofi Manu as part of the 7 member committee," he told Asempa FM.
"The man was caught on tape taking bribe and he hasn't been cleared so why do you go ahead and give him another position."
He further stated that hopefuls of the GFA top seat should desist from character assassination.
"I have tapes of other candidates trying to discredit Nana Yaw Amponsah and at the right time we will reveal a lot of hidden agendas."
''This is just a word of caution to them if they don't stop these things we will all descend into the gutters.''
