Baba Rahman scores in Stade Reims win over PSG

Ghana international defender Baba Rahman was on target for Stade Reims as they defeated Champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG) by 3-1 in the final match of the French Ligue I.
The Ghana defender broke the virginity of the game on the 36th minute after outsmarting his marker to launch the opener.
Baba was put through by French striker Remi Oudin and he unstoppably galloped past his marker to slot the ball between the legs of Buffon for the opener.
The goal becomes Baba’s first for Reims this season and unfortunately could be the last as the Ligue 1 ended on Friday.
Serving a loan deal from Chelsea, Baba has picked incredible form with Reims sending signals that he could extend his stay in France.
Cafaro doubled the lead in the 56th minute for the home side before Kylian Mbape reduced the tally by a goal.
Chavaria restored the 2-0 lead for the home side as they looked charged to finish hard.
Baba Rahman sterling performance for Stade Reims since his injury return has earned him a call up to the Black Stars. He will join the 29-man provisional squad for a 3 weeks pre-AFCON tournament in Dubai where the squad will be trimmed to 23.
