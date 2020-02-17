Baba Yara Sports Stadium closed down

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has temporally closed down the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi with immediate effect.
A statement signed by Mr Edmond Appiah - Ag. Regional Director of the NSA said, the stadium is closed to both football and athletics purposes with effect from Monday, February 17, 2020.
The statement said the closure is to enable the NSA and Ministry of Youth and Sports to have ample and uninterrupted time to fix critical places of the stadium before the celebration of Ghana's 63rd Independence Anniversary Celebration.
It added that the total renovation would however resume immediately after the celebrations.
It said the public is therefore advised to make alternative arrangements for their programmes adding that, they would be duly notified when the stadium can host football and athletics again.
The closure means Asante Kotoko and King Faisal must find new venues to host home games Ghana Premier League matches.
Source: footballghana.com