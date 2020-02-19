Baba Yara Stadium closure could derail our title chances - Maxwell Konadu

Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu says the shut down of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for renovation works could derail their title chances.
The Porcupines who play their matches at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium have been asked to find a new venue after the National Sports Authority on Monday issued a statement that the Baba Yara Sports Stadium have been shut down for renovation works.
The Kumasi-based club last Sunday finished serving a 3 match Baba Yara Stadium ban slapped by the Ghana Football Association following a shooting incident in their matchday 3 game against Berekum Chelsea.
Out of the 3 games, they won 1 and drawn twice and Maxwell Konadu said playing without the 12th man proved a little bit difficult for them.
According to him, after serving the Baba Yara Stadium ban and looking forward to seeing their supporters troop to the Stadium in their numbers and destabilise their opponents, then they were dealt a major with the Stadium closure.
The former Blacks Stars assistant coach indicated that he is disappointed with the Stadium closure and admitted the club's title ambitions have been dealt a major blow.
"We weren't happy when we heard the news but also renovating the infrastructure is a good call since it will benefit all of us in the long run."
"It's a bitter pill to swallow but we have accepted our fate and looking for a new venue. The change of venue could derail our title chances but we can still win it."