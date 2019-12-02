Ballon d'Or 2019: Full list of winners

The 2019 edition of Ballon d'Or was held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Monday evening.
Some footballer stars both men and women were paid homage to for their exceptional performance in the season under review.
Lionel Messi walked away with the biggest prize on the night winning Men's Ballon d'Or for a record sixth time while USA football star Morgan Rapinoe won the Women's category of the Ballon d'Or.
Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt scooped the Kopa trophy awarded to the best under 21 player in the world.
Below is the list of the award winners
Kopa trophy - Matthijs de Ligt
Yachine trophy - Alisson Becker
Women's Ballon d'Or - Megan Rapinoe
Men's Ballon d'Or - Lionel Messi