Bayern Munich sign Man City defender Cancelo on loan

Bayern Munich have completed a deadline-day loan deal for Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo.
The 28-year-old joins until the end of the season with the option to join permanently in the summer for 70m euro (£61.5m).
“Bayern is a great club, one of the best in the world,” Cancelo said. “I know this team lives for titles.”
The Portugal international joined City from Juventus in 2019 and has made 98 Premier League appearances.
“It’s enormous motivation for me to now play alongside these extraordinary players in a team,” Cancelo added.
“I’m also driven by the hunger for success. I’ll give my best for Bayern.”
Under City boss Pep Guardiola, he has won two league titles and the EFL Cup and had previously been viewed as one of City’s key players because of his ability to drift inside and act as a playmaker when City had the ball.
His performances saw him named in the PFA Premier League team of the year for the last two seasons.
However, he joins the German champions having only started three games since the World Cup, his reduced playing time coinciding with the emergence of teenager Rico Lewis and Nathan Ake’s improved form.
Cancelo’s last two appearances were in the defeats by Southampton and Manchester United.
