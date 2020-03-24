Bechem United CEO confirms five players will be sold

Bechem United CEO Nana Kwasi Darlington has confirmed that the club is set to part ways with 5 of their key players.
Clubs have shown interest in the Hunters players after impressing so far in the Ghana Premier League.
According to Nana Kwasi Darlington, the listed player are being tracked by both domestic and foreign clubs forcing the team to do away with them.
The players include teen sensation and the club's leading scorer Prince Adu Kwabena, former MTN FA Cup final MVP Yaw Annor and midfield kingpin Moro Salifu. Owusu Boakye and Charles Amponsah are the other two on the list.
"Both foreign and local clubs have made inquiries on five (5) top players of Bechem untied, Prince Adu Kwabena, Charles Amponsah, Moro Salifu, Yaw Annor, and Owusu Boakye are players to be sold out to different clubs both foreign and Ghana," he told OTEC FM.
Prince Adu Kwabena has netted 8 times this season and has already attracted interest from both Hearts and Kotoko.
Moro Salifu has also emerged on the radar of Aduana Stars and Asante Kotoko with Yaw Annor a target of Legon Cities FC.
Bechem United sit 8th on the 18-team Ghana Premier League with 22 points, trailing leaders by Aduana Stars by 6 points.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier League is on break after all sporting activities were put on hold due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
