Bernard Mensah quits Ghana national team

Besiktas midfielder Bernard Mensah has revealed that he has decided to quit international football.
The Turkish-based midfielder made this announcement on Sunday, November 8 on his Social media account.
Mensah who recently joined Besiktas says the decision to take a break from the Black Stars comes as a result of he wanting to concentrate on club football for the time being.
A statement on his Twitter read: ''I have decided to take a break from the national team until further notice .. I want to concentrate on my career for now .. thanks to all Ghanaians for their support.''
On 8 June 2015, Mensah made his debut for Ghana in a match against Togo, scoring the only goal of the game.
He last month was handed an invitation for the friendly matches against Mali and Qatar in Turkey but was handed limited game time against the African side.
Mensah featured a paltry four times for the national team.
The midfielder in August joined Beşiktaş on loan from Kayserispor and the former have the first option to buy him for 4.5 million Euros at the end of the season.