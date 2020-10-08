Working with CK Akonnor is great for me - Bernard Mensah

Bernard Mensah has opened up on his relationship with Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor, saying working with the former Asante Kotoko coach 'is great for me'.
Mensah is back in the Black Stars after last featuring in 2015.
He has been training with the Black Stars in Turkey after being handed a call up by CK Akonnor for Ghana's friendlies at Mali and Qatar
The 25-year-old won his first cap in 2015 under former Coach Avram Grant in an International friendly against the Hawks of Togo in Accra.
READ ALSO: Thomas Partey is ideal for Arsenal - Kwesi Appiah
According to Turkish based midfielder Bernard Mensah, he is looking ahead to his second International appearance for Ghana in the upcoming friendly games against Mali and Qatar.
"I think the invitation means a lot to me. We now have a new Coach, he is C.K Akonnor. He saw what I did with my previous clubs, Kasimpasa, Keyserispor and now Besiktas, so I will say it’s a big chance for me. He knows the type of player I am, and that is why he gave me the opportunity to be here."
'Apart from Avram Grant, he is the coach who shows you how he wants you to play on the field and this a very big difference. Because he is telling you what to do and how he wants you to play, so I think after Avram Grant, working with him is great for me, being here today to see what he is doing is perfect and great for me.'
He added that the Black Stars are bent on winning the two games: 'We want to win every game; we are Black Stars. We have good players, Jordan Ayew, Andre and Thomas. I think we have a very good squad and we want to win every game. The two games are very important for us, the new players also want to prove something in these two games, so yes, we are ready and we want to win every game.'
The Black Stars will take on the Eagles of Mali on Friday, October 9 in Antalya, before engaging 2022 FIFA World Cup host Qatar three days later.