betpawa GPL matchday 23 wrap: Medeama beat Kotoko in Kumasi, Hearts, Nsoatreman FC suffer defeats

Medeama SC maintained their good run in the betPawa Premier League with a comfortable victory against champions Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Sunday.
Evans Adotey’s side built on the outstanding showing against Great Olympics on Matchday 22 with an efficient display that was more than enough to see off the champions in their own backyard.
Asante Kotoko struggled to build any momentum as Jonathan Sowah scored the opening goal in the 15th minute when he smartly bundled in Joshua Agyemang’s pass.
The mauves and yellows held on to the lead as they kept their composure to keep the attacking threat from Asante Kotoko in check - and went into the break with a slim advantage.
The second goal arrived in the 78th minute through a spot kick converted by Vincent Atinga. The former Hearts of Oak man sent Frederick Asare the wrong way after the referee pointed to the spot following a foul on Derrick Fordjuor by Andrews Appau.
The win takes Medeama SC to the 4th spot with 37 points – three points behind leaders Aduana FC while Asante Kotoko drops to the 7th spot with 34 points but with one game in hand.
In Dormaa – Ten-man Real Tamale United held Aduana FC to a 2-2 draw at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park. The Tamale lads had a man down in the 70th minute after midfielder Iddrisu Gadafi was sent off for a second booking.
Kwame Adom Frimpong found the back of the net in the 75th minute to grab the opening goal for the leaders but the visitors equalized and added to the tally through Abdul Manaf Umar who scored twice in the space of three minutes with goals in the 85th and 88th minutes to overturn the score line. Substitute Solomon Aboagye scored in additional time to draw the Ogya Boys level.
Elsewhere at Dawu - Gael Aholou scored the match winner as Dreams FC ended their four match winless run with a 1-0 win over Nsoatreman FC at the Theatre of Dreams.
Early on - Karela United annihilated Accra Hearts of Oak 3-0 at the CAM Park at Aiyinase. Emmanuel Boakye Owusu broke the deadlock in the 17th minute. Hearts of Oak defender Konadu Yiadom turned the ball into his own net in the 32nd minute, before Richard Berko sealed victory in the 87th minute.
At the Golden City Park in Berekum – Chelsea labored to a 1-1 draw against Tamale City as they came from behind to snatch a point. Tamale City took the lead in the 22nd minute through Justice Mensah, who smashed a lovely pass from the edge of the box. The visitors frustrated the home side for a larger part of the game but caved in to the after excessive pressure from the home side as Berekum Chelsea eventually fetched the equalizer through Mezack Afriyie in the 95th minute - his 10th goal of the season. Berekum Chelsea are in eighth place in the League table with 28 points, while Tamale City remain in the relegation zone with 17 points.
At DUN’s Park, Evans Owusu scored the winning goal as Bibiani Gold Stars pip FC Samartex 1-0. Meanwhile Legon Cities came from an early set back to snatch a vital away point against Accra Great Olympics at the Accra Sports stadium. The visitors conceded first through a Nicholas Mensah own goal in the 15th minute but fought back to fetch the equalizer through Meider Kwabena in the 60th minute.
Earlier on Friday – Kotoku Royals defeated King Faisal 4-2 at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu while Accra Lions played out a goalless draw against Bechem United in the other early kick off game.