betpawa Premier League: Kotoko share spoils with Nsoatreman

Asante Kotoko’s poor away form struck again on Saturday when they were held to a scoreless draw by Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Amoah Koramansah II Park.
The league champions were coming off a loss to Dreams FC last Sunday and had not won an away game in their previous six attempts. Nsoatreman, who were upbeat despite Kotoko’s high profile, outwitted their opponents, who were missing a few of coach Zerbo’s favourite players due to injuries.
In their quest to maintain and even improve their home form, Nsoatreman threatened to find the winner, but the visitors were determined to avoid another defeat that could have jeopardized their title hopes. Kotoko is now second on the log, while they await the results of the remaining matchday 18 fixtures, which will be played on Sunday afternoon, to determine their fate.
Elsewhere Medeama SC continued their great run With Nurudeen Abdulai and Joshua Agyemang scoring to power Medeama SC to a 2-0 win at Akoon Park on Friday to move to seventh on the league log. Legon Cities on the other hand face a dread of finishing in the relegation zone as they sit 15th with 21 points.
Accra Lions and bottom-placed Kotoku Royals played to a goalless draw as well in the second fixture of Saturday.
The matches will continue on Sunday with Hearts of Oak’s clash against Aduana Stars headlining six more fixtures.