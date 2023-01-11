betpawa Premier League: Tamale City hold Kotoko, Medeama see off Nsoatreman

Tamale City and Asante Kotoko shared the spoils at the Aliu Mahama stadium on Wednesday as they scored two second half goals in a 1-1 draw.
Defender Issah Nyaabila scored an own goal in the 83rd minute to give Asante Kotoko the lead but substitute Babamu Ibrahim capitalized on a sloppy defending in the box to smash home the equalizer three minutes later.
The champions went ahead after Issah Nyaabila directed a teasing low cross aimed at Samuel Boateng into his own net for the opener.
With the Champions cruising towards victory, Babamu Ibrahim, fired in a rebound after a poorly cleared throw in by the Asante Kotoko backline.
The result takes Asante Kotoko to the 3rd spot with 20 points – one point adrift of leaders Aduana FC and one ahead of arch rivals Accra Hearts of Oak who play on Thursday.
The League champions have yet to win a match in their last three outings.
Elsewhere in Tarkwa- Medeama SC recovered from their heavy defeat to Dreams FC on Sunday to record a 2-0 win against Nsoatreman FC at Akoon Park.
Captain Kwasi Donsu and new recruit Jonathan Sowah scored in either half of the game to give the Tarkwa lads a comfortable win. The win has moved them to the 7th spot in the League standings with 17 points.
Legon Cities failed to make their home advantage count as they were held 0-0 by Dreams FC at the Accra Sports stadium.
Berekum Chelsea scored a last gasp goal to snatch a 1-0 win over Karela United. Forward Mezack Afriyie scored the winner in the fourth minute of added time – his 7th of the season to give the ‘Bibires’ all the points at the Golden City Park in Berekum.
FC Samartex 1996 dug deep to beat Bechem United FC 1-0 to record their first win in four League matches. Seidu Abubakar scored the only goal of the match in the 83rd minute at the Nsenkyire Park.