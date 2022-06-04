Black Maidens seek to book ticket to India 2022 at Morocco expense today

The Black Maidens will later today take on Morocco in the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2022 final round 2nd leg qualifier.
The match will take place at the Moulay-El Hassan Complex in Rabat on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 7:00 pm.
The Maidens will be seeking to wrap up qualification to India 2022 after victory over their opponents a fortnight ago.
The Maidens secured a hard-fought win over their opponents at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of the return leg on June 4, 2022, in Morocco.
READ ALSO: World Cup qualifier: Sports Minister reacts to Black Maidens win over Morocco
Goals from Stella Nyamekye and Nancy Amoah either side of the half gave Ghana a 2-0 win against the Moroccan counterparts.
Stella Nyamekye shot the Black Maidens ahead in the 18th minute before Nancy Amoh put the icing on the cake at the 60th-minute mark to earn Ghana a crucial win.
The Maidens are aiming for a record seventh FIFA U17 Women's World Cup appearance.
The 2022 edition of the U-17 Women’s World Cup will come off from 11 – 30 October, 2022 in India.
Meanwhile, Aissata Amadou LAM from Mauritania has been appointed as Referee for the tie.
The 41-year-old will be assisted by compatriots Mariem Chedad (Assistant Referee I) and Houleye Hamedine Diba (Assistant Referee II). Zomadre Sonia Kore from Cote D’Ivoire will sderve as the Fourth Official while Marie Isabelle Tall Zoungrana works as the Match Commissioner.
Others officials for the match include Oulera Daloba - Referee Assessor - Guinea.
Hanane Tahiri Jouti – Morocco - COVID-19 Officer