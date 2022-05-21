World Cup qualifier: Sports Minister reacts to Black Maidens win over Morocco

Ghana’s Sports Ministry Mustapha Ussif has congratulated the Black Maidens following their 2-0 victory over Morocco in the first leg of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifier.
The Sports Minister further charged the team to be focused and ensure qualification to India 2022 at the expense of their Moroccan counterparts.
“Congratulations to the Black Maiden for a hard fought victory. You have one more match to qualify to the World Cup. Be resilient and ensure the qualification comes in a grand style in Morocco. Go girls!” he wrote.
READ ALSO: Black Maidens secure two-goal advantage against Morocco in World Cup qualifier
The Black Maidens on Friday recorded a win over Morocco in the FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2022 final round 1st leg qualifier.
The Maidens secured a hard-fought win over their opponents at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of the return leg on June 4, 2022, in Morocco.
Goals from Stella Nyamekye and Nancy Amoah either side of the half gave Ghana a 2-0 win against the Moroccan counterparts.
Stella Nyamekye shot the Black Maidens ahead in the 18th minute before Nancy Amoh put the icing on the cake at the 60th-minute mark to earn Ghana a crucial win.
The Maidens are aiming for a record seventh FIFA U17 Women's World Cup appearance.
The 2022 edition of the U-17 Women’s World Cup will come off from 11 – 30 October, 2022 in India.