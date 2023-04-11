Black Queens face Lioness in another test match today

Black Queens will host the Teranga Lioness of Senegal, today, Tuesday, 11 April 2023, in the second leg of the double header friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The Black Queens won the 1st leg 3-0 on Saturday, April 8 2023 at the Accra sports stadium courtesy of a brace from Gifty Assifuah and a goal by Grace Asantewaa.
The team had their final training session this afternoon at the Accra sports stadium to prepare for the second game.
The friendly game will be used as part of preparations for Coach Nora Hauptle to get a strong team ahead of the 2023 WAFU B Cup of Nations and the African Women Cup of Nations 2024 qualifiers.