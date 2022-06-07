Black Starlets beat Niger in friendly ahead of WAFU Zone B Championship

The Black Starlets recorded a 2-1 win against Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium as part of preparation for the WAFU B U-17 Championship.
Pius Adua and Dennis Nyaaba scored for the Starlets but Niger pulled one back in the last minute of the game as the game ended 2-1.
READ ALSO: Black Starlets record friendly win against Nania FC
The team has engaged in series of training matches and are unbeaten in eight matches as they continue to build momentum for the upcoming tournament.
The Black Starlets will play Nigeria in their opening game on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
The WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations is scheduled from Saturday, June 11 - Friday, June 24, 2022 at the Cape Coast stadium.