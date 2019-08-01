Black Stars defender Lumor Agbenyenu joins Real Mallorca

Black Stars defender Lumor Agbenyenu has sealed a move to Spanish outfit Real Mallorca on a season-long loan ahead of the 2019/2020 La Liga season.
The Ghanaian international defender joins the La Liga newcomers from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon.
Contracted to Sporting Lisbon, Lumor spent last season on loan with Turkish side Göztepe where he made a paltry 9 appearances. He will be hoping to get enough minutes under his belt under the tutelage of coach Vicente Moreno.
He was a member of the Black Stars squad that played in the just ended AFCON 2019 where he featured in the opening in Ghana's opening game against Benin.
He joins fellow countryman Baba Iddrisu Mohammed who also plays as a midfielder at Real Mallorca.
