Black Stars drop to 61st in latest FIFA World rankings

The Black Stars of Ghana have dropped from 60th to 61st in the world in the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola World Rankings.
Ghana, four-time winners of the Africa Cup of Nations in the latest FIFA world rankings aren’t considered among the top 10 countries on the continent.
The Stars are now 61st, after being previously ranked 60th. This means the Black Stars are still the least-ranked country heading into the 2022 World Cup.
READ ALSO: Black Stars record slim win against Nicaragua
On the continent, the Black Stars are ranked 11th, with Senegal maintaining top spot. Morocco, Tunisia, Nigeria and Algeria complete Africa’s top five.
Brazil also maintain their top spot on the globe in a very familiar top 10, with Italy leapfrogging Spain into 6th, the only change.
172 games were played in total for the latest rankings, with Ghana (5) playing the most games.