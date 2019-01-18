Emmanuel Boateng, Raphael Dwamena featured as Barcelona beat Levante

Black Stars duo Emmanuel Boateng and Raphael Dwamena featured in Levante's 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in the 2nd leg of the Copa del Rey.
Barca were trailing 2-1 from last week's first leg, but they turned it around at the Nou Camp with a 4-2 aggregate success, thanks to Dembele's double and a Lionel Messi effort.
Boateng and Borja Mayoral formed up the striking pair in the game with Raphael Dwamena starting from the bench.
Coach Paco Lopez introduced Raphael Dwamena in place of Borja Mayoral the 61st minute to salvage the game.
The Ghanaian duo forming a striking partnership in the 2nd half fired blank as Barcelona progressed to the quarter-final of the Copa del Rey.
Barcelona's place in the quarter-finals, however, is under threat after Levante president Francisco Javier Catalan confirmed shortly before kick-off that the club would lodge a complaint to the Spanish Football Federation on Friday.
Levante claim Barcelona defender Juan Brandariz ‘Chumi’ played illegally in the first leg as he should have been serving a suspension.
