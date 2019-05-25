Botsyo Nkegbe wins T54 World Wheelchair 100m race in Arizona

Ghanaian Paralympian Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe has won the T54 World Wheelchair 100m race in a new personal best of 14.22s in Arizona.

It means the three-time Paralympian has got an automatic qualification for world championships. Nkegbe who was the General Captain of Team Ghana for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast (Australia), beat off competition from Hightower Erik and Braun Mark ( United States), Gandarilla Jr. Pedro ( Mexico), Teran Gomez I, Jesus Aleja ( Mexico) among others.

More to follow ...

