Bukom Banku advises government to invest more into boxing

Ghanaian boxer and entertainer, Braimah Kamoko aka Bukom Banku has advised government to invest more into boxing since it wins the country more laurels.
The African Cruiserweight champion who drew the biggest crowd at the Bukom Boxing Arena in a titanic bout against Bastie Samir said Ghana can produce more champions if the Ministry of Youth & Sports and the National Sports Authority (NSA) put more money into the development and promotion of boxing especially in the juvenile and amateur ranks who are the future of the sport.
At the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, boxing was the only sport that gave Ghana a bronze medal.
Ghana’s best sports achievements are all in boxing as the nation has already produced 10 world champions and many Commonwealth and African champions.
Currently, Ghana boasts of 8 WBO Africa champions and the IBF Lightweight champion of the world.
“No disrespect Ghana boxing is better than Ghana black stars 100% why because Ghana boxing produce world champions and Africa champions every year. But the black stars can’t even take any trophy for the nation. Boxing put Ghana to the world map so please bring the money into boxing," Banku said.
Boxing can also take much youth out of the streets and create employment.
There are over 20 boxing clubs in Accra, the capital of Ghana with most located at James Town and Bukom.
Source: boxingghana