Bukom Banku wins first fight outside Ghana

Popular Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Kamoko (31-1 23 KOs) stopped his opponent, Rojhat Bilgetekin (10-18 9 KOs) to win his first fight outside Ghana.
Bukom Banku as he is affectionately called dropped the German in round three at St George Hall in Bradford, UK on Saturday night.
Banku was billed to fight Ferenc Albert but the Hungarian boxer pulled out at last minute, with organizers replacing him with Bilgetekin.
The self-acclaimed “African Mayweather” had lost only once to Bastie Samir in their bout at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Ghana.
The tough-talking boxer is expected to tour other parts of Europe before returning home.
The Ghanaian cruiserweight boxer and the current WBO African champion, has promised to establish himself as one of Africa’s best boxers before hanging his gloves.
Source: weeklyspotsgh.com