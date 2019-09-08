Video: 'Sarah grow before she born, I'm 41 but will be World Champion '- Bukom Banku after winning UK bout

Popular Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Kamoko won his first-ever bout outside the shores of Ghana yesterday September 7, 2019.
Banku (31-1 23 KOs) stopped his opponent, Rojhat Bilgetekin (10-18 9 KOs) to win his first fight outside Ghana.
Bokum Banku as he is affectionately called dropped the Hungarian in round three at St George Hall in Bradford, UK.
READ ALSO: Bukom Banku wins first fight outside Ghana
The self-acclaimed “African Mayweather” had never fought outside the shores of Ghana and after the bout, he had his first interaction with Isaac Wallace of Asempa FM.
The Ghanaian cruiserweight boxer and the current WBO African champion, has promised to establish himself as one of Africa’s best boxers before hanging his gloves.
Watch video below
Video credit: Wallace/Asempa Sports