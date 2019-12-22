CAF announce final three for African Player of the Year

CAF have announced the nominees for African Player of the Year.
The list includes Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah battling to be named African Player of the Year after making the three-man shortlist.
Egyptian star Mohamed Salah is hoping to scoop the prestigious prize for the third time having won it in the last two editions.
The top three (3) contenders for all the categories are as follows
African Player of the Year
Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)
Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City)
Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)
African Women’s Player of the Year
Ajara Nchout (Cameroon & Valerenga)
Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)
Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Beijing Phoenix FC)
African Interclubs Player of the Year
Anice Badri (Tunisia & Esperance)
Tarek Hamed (Egypt & Zamalek)
Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)
African Youth Player of the Year
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)
Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria & Villarreal)
Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille)
African Men’s Coach of the Year
Aliou Cisse (Senegal - Senegal)
Djamel Belmadi (Algeria - Algeria)
Moïne Chaâbani (Tunisia - Esperance)
African Women’s Coach of the Year
Alain Djeumfa (Cameroon)
Desiree Ellis (South Africa)
Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria)
African Men’s National Team of the Year
Algeria
Madagascar
Senegal
African Women’s National Team of the Year
Cameroon
Nigeria
South Africa