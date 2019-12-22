PrimeNewsGhana

CAF announce final three for African Player of the Year

By Vincent Ashitey

CAF have announced the nominees for African Player of the Year.

The list includes Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah battling to be named African Player of the Year after making the three-man shortlist.

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah is hoping to scoop the prestigious prize for the third time having won it in the last two editions.

The 28th edition of the football awards will take place on Tuesday,  January 7, 2020, at Citadel Azure, Hurghada, Egypt.
 
Meanwhile, there will be other categories which will be awarded on the day.
 
The shortlist of top three nominees for each award category was reached following votes from a CAF Technical & Development Committee and a panel of media experts with emphasis on the nominees’ performance during the year under review, 2019.
The CAF awards celebrate African footballers and officials who have distinguished themselves during 2019.

The top three (3) contenders for all the categories are as follows 

African Player of the Year

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City)

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

African Women’s Player of the Year

Ajara Nchout (Cameroon & Valerenga)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Beijing Phoenix FC)

African Interclubs Player of the Year

Anice Badri (Tunisia & Esperance)

Tarek Hamed (Egypt & Zamalek)

Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)

African Youth Player of the Year

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria & Villarreal)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille)

African Men’s Coach of the Year

Aliou Cisse (Senegal - Senegal)

Djamel Belmadi (Algeria - Algeria)

Moïne Chaâbani (Tunisia - Esperance)

African Women’s Coach of the Year

Alain Djeumfa (Cameroon)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria)

African Men’s National Team of the Year

Algeria

Madagascar

Senegal

African Women’s National Team of the Year

Cameroon

Nigeria

South Africa

 