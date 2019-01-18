CAF CC: Kotoko' Akapo Patron decries nature of Baba Yara pitch

Akakpo Patron, Asante Kotoko’s deputy head coach has lamented the poor condition of the Baba Yara sports stadium ahead of the Reds CAF Confederation Cup return leg tie on Sunday.
The Ghanaian giants are just 90 minutes away from entering the group stage of CAF’s second tier inter-club competition for the first time in over a decade after posted a historic 3-2 win over Coton Sports in the first leg of the last hurdle of the qualifiers.
“I have maximum respect for the media houses but these are some of the things you guys need to address. As you can see for yourselves, unlike in Cameroon, those who traveled with us will attest to it that in Cameroon all you see is the turf and not the soil but here you can see the soil and a lot of uneven surface. Because playing good football, teams have to train on good pitches and then you see them playing good football on good pitch and that’s how it goes.”
The Coach when asked whether the pitch had influenced his team’s lack of possessive football in their previous games answered.
Asante Kotoko will be hosting the Cameroonian champions, Coton Sport de Garoua at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, January 20 at 3:00 PM.
