CAF CC: Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea to handle Sfaxien-Vipers tie

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Ghanaian center referee, Daniel Laryea, to handle the do-or-die clash between CS Sfaxien and Vipers Sports Club.
The second leg of the CAF Confederations Cup playoff will be played on Sunday, January 20 at the Taieb Mhiri Stadium in Sfax, Tunisia.
The 32-year-old started his international career in 2014.
Referee Laryea will do the job alongside Nigerians Abel Baba and Samuel Pwadutakam as the first and second assistants.
Vipers need either a win or a scoring draw to advance to the next round after canceling out in a barren draw last weekend.
