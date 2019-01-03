CAF CC: Moroccan referee to officiate Coton Sport-Asante Kotoko game

Moroccan referee Samir Guezzaz will officiate the CAF Confederation playoff first leg tie between Coton Sport and Asante Kotoko in Yaounde.
The Porcupine Warriors will lock horns with Cameroonian side Coton Sports in the final play-off round of the CAF Confederation Cup.
The crucial encounter which is expected to take place on 13th January will see Samir Guezzaz be at the center stage.
Lahcen Azgaou and Youssef Mabrouk will support him on the lines.
The winner of both legs will advance to the group stages of the competition. Kotoko last played in the group stages of the competition in 2008.