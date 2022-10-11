CAF Confederation Cup: Togolese referees to handle Hearts of Oak vs Real Bamako clash

Referee Yelebodom Gado Mawabwe Bodjona will officiate the CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary stage match between Hearts of Oak and AS Real de Bamako.
He will be assisted by compatriots Jonathan Ahonto Koffi, Wassiou Tchamolla Ourotou with Kouassi Attisso Attiogbe as the fourth official.
Match Commissioner for the game is Alhaji Babagana Kalli from Nigeria and Christiana Baah is the COVID-19 Officer.
The match has been scheduled for Sunday, October 16,2022 at the Accra Sports Stadum. Kick off is at 3:00pm.
Hearts of Oak lost the first leg 3-0 in AS Real De Bamako last weekend and are poised to overturn the result and keep their hopes of progressing to the next stage alive.
Yelebodom Gado Mawabwe Bodjona – Referee – Togo
Jonathan Ahonto Koffi – Assistant Referee 1 – Togo
Wassiou Tchamolla Ourotou – Assistant Referee 2 – Togo
Kouassi Attisso Attiogbe – Fourth Official – Togo
Alhaji Babagana Kalli – Commissioner – Nigeria
Christiana Baah- Covid-19 Officer