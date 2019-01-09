CAFCC: Kotoko can't travel to Cameroon by Unity Air; here is why

Asante Kotoko's initial plan of flying to Cameroon by Dr Kwame Kyei's Unity Air has been cancelled following the airline's inability to secure International clearance certificate.
The Porcupine Warriors are the only team representing Ghana in Africa thus, the CAF Confederation Cup and will soon leave the shores of the country ahead of the much-anticipated game with Coton Sport de Garoua.
Kotoko are slated to play as visitors to Cameroonian side Coton Sports in the final play-off of the Confederation Cup after eliminating Kariobangi Sharks.
The Kumasi-based outfit planned on leaving Ghana to Cameroon with a charted flight owned by club chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei, according to Greater Accra Representative.
However, a source revealed to Kumasi based radio station Ashh FM that the porcupine warriors cannot make the trip to Cameroon with the club's Chairman, Dr.Kwame Kyei Unity Airlines following their inability to get International clearance certificate to airlift to Cameroon.
The doubleheader is slated for January, however, Kotoko will honour the first leg on Sunday, January 13 in Cameroon.
The return leg will be played in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Stadium a week after.