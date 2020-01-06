Chairman of GFA Beach Soccer Committee appeals for patience ahead of strategic road map

The Chairman of the GFA Beach Soccer Committee Yaw Ampofo Ankrah has appealed to the media for a little patience and continuous support ahead of unveiling the 2020 road map for Ghana Beach Soccer.
With the new domestic football season underway after a long break, there are high expectations of a new and bigger beach soccer league following the formation of a 7 member Beach Soccer Committee in December 2019.
However, Ampofo Ankrah has cautioned that after 10 years, a lot more work still needs to be done behind the scenes before the new beach soccer road map is finally rolled out.
"I think it's in the right direction, I personally don't have a problem with that at all. The fact that we've not yet officially unveiled plans for 2020 doesn't mean we are not talking, planning and preparing. It is important that we also take into cognisance the stakeholders role now that we've been accepted by the Ghana Football Association, it is really important that we do things in the right way.
"I mean once upon a time in Beach Soccer there was no template or textbook to guide us we really literally have to make mistakes along the way and get a lot of .... and change certain things we really had to go through the meal and we still are.
He added ''Some times I wonder some of the commentaries I do monitor to keep abreast with what is happening, a bit of negativity with regards to why we have not road out the 2020 map but we are not ready and there is no shame in that, we need to make sure that football reaches number 1 ..."
"We will come out at the right time in partnership with our stakeholders in consultation with the GFA."
''I am very confident that the new look Beach Soccer with the support of the GFA and new people that have been romped in their various skills with their skulls will make Beach Soccer better and strong.''
Some Amazing Facts about Ghana Beach Soccer
Originally formed as Ghana Beach Sports Association in 2008 under the National Sports Council
There was no officially recognized Beach Soccer referee in Ghana at the inception
First Beach Soccer roadmap was released in 2010 proposing a double tier league system
CalBank first adopted Ghana Beach Soccer in 2011 as a CSR project with Gh 40,000 cedis for the league
The national team Black Sharks was established in March 2013
In 2013, the Black Sharks maiden International Beach Soccer match ended in a 9-3 defeat to Morroco
In 2014, Ghana's first International victory (5-1)was recorded against Seychelles at the Durban Cup in South Africa.
In 2015 the President of the association sold his vehicle to help fund the Black Sharks trip to Entebe Uganda for an Afcon qualifier
Ghana beat Uganda home and away in 2015 to qualify for her maiden Beach Soccer Afcon in Seychelles
Ghana defeated defending champions Senegal 4-3 in open play at Seychelles 2015
Ghana beat Kenya home and away to qualify for her second Afcon appearance at Lagos 2016 in Nigeria
The reigning Afcon Beach Soccer Goal King is Alexander Adjei from Ghana (17 goals) at Seychelles 2015.
Keta Sunset Club are the reigning Africa Beach Soccer Club Champions (Copa Lagos 2019)
There is still no official Beach Soccer Arena in Ghana
CalBank have sponsored Ghana Beach for a record 9 consecutive years (since 2011)
There are currently 20 registered and afiliated Beach soccer clubs in Ghana and as many as 50 clubs yet to registered