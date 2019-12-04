Cheikhou Kouyate showers praise on Ghanaian duo after victory over Bournemouth

The performance of Ghana duo of Jordan Ayew and Jeffery got noticed by Crystal Palace teammate Cheikhou Kouyate in their victory over Bournemouth on Tuesday.
The duo put up an energetic performance for the Eagles as they edged Bourthmouth 1-0 at the Selhurst Park. After a barren first-half Jeffery Schlupp struck the only goal in the game in the 76th minute that separated the two sides.
Speaking after the game Senegalese international said"[Ayew] was unbelievable. We know Jordan is a good player, he fights for everybody, for every ball. He didn’t score today but he had a very, very good game.
"[Schlupp is also] unbelievable, it’s the goal he scores every time in training. For me, I’m not surprised for this goal - it’s a very important win tonight and we must enjoy tonight."
READ ALSO: CAF Awards: Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew nominated for African Player of the Year ...
The midfielder had to improvise after Mamadou Sakho was given the marching orders but said playing in the heart of defense is not something new to him.
Jeffrey Schlupp was also made to fulfil his duties as a left-back.
"I know this position," Kouyate said. "I played for Anderlecht at centre-back and for West Ham. Sometimes for my country also. I know this position, it’s not new to me. Some guys, they are surprised for me to play centre-back but I know this position.
"We know every job we’re going to do. If he [Schlupp] plays left-back or I play centre-back, we know the job. For me, the difference today is the mentality. This is good for the team."
Crystal Palace next travel to play Watford on Saturday at the Vicarage Road.
READ ALSO: ‘Everyone can think what they want’ - Jordan Ayew hits out at critics ...