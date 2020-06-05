Chelsea agree deal with RB Leipzig for Timo Werner

Chelsea have agreed to pay Timo Werner's £54 million (€60m/$68m) release clause after tabling a contract offer for the RB Leipzig striker.
Werner has been in electrifying form for Leipzig in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 25 goals in 29 appearances to help the club rise to third in the table.
The 24-year-old's outstanding performances have caught the eye of a number of Europe's top clubs, including Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Liverpool.
Chelsea has also been mooted as a possible landing spot for the German centre-forward, and Goal has learned that the Blues have agreed to pay the release-clause fee after contacting Leipzig over a potential deal.
The clause is between €55-60m (£50-54m) depending on whether Leipzig qualify for the Champions League this season, however Chelsea have agreed to pay regardless and Liverpool have admitted defeat in their pursuit of the Germany international.
The Blues have offered Werner a contract worth £9m ($11.4m) per year at Stamford Bridge and are now expecting a clear run at signing the forward.
Advancing talks for Werner came after he instructed clubs of his disinterest in moving in January with the Blues having targeted a forward during the winter window.
Indeed, in January, Werner's clause was only around £36m (€40m/$45m) but he wanted to see the season out with RB Leipzig and attempt to win the Bundesliga title.
Frank Lampard admitted at the start of the week that he wants to make a "few additions" to his squad after missing out on a number of targets in January.
Tammy Abraham has served as Chelsea's first-choice striker throughout the 2019-20 season, and Olivier Giroud committed to fresh terms with the club in May, but Michy Batshuayi looks set to leave Stamford Bridge later this year.
Werner has made no secret of his desire to play in the Premier League, and has stated that a potential transfer abroad holds greater appeal to him than a move to Bayern.
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have long been considered front runners for Werner but they grew cautious over the deal in the economic climate of the coronavirus crisis.
Source: goal