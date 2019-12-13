Chelsea's Christian Pulisic named USMNT Player of the Year

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic has been named the United States Men’s National Team Player of the Year in 2019.
The US federation on Thursday announced Pulisic received the honour, beating five of his fellow countrymen to the award.
Pulisic netted five goals, three assists and was named man of the match four times in 11 appearances for the USMNT in 2019, a year which saw the country reach the Gold Cup final.
The American’s great form for his country has translated to his club performance, as he has bagged six goals in all competitions for Chelsea, including becoming the first American since 2012 to score in three consecutive Premier League matches.
Pulisic last won the award in 2017 at the age of just 19 years old.
On winning it again he said: ‘It feels amazing, getting this award for the second time, it was a great year for US soccer and I am just thrilled to get this award.
‘I am dedicating this award to my family, first and foremost to my mum and my dad, they’ve helped me so much.’
Source: chelseafc