Chelsea sign £88.5m Mudryk on eight-and-a-half-year deal

Chelsea have signed winger Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal worth £88.5m.
Mudryk becomes Chelsea's fifth signing of the January transfer window, following the arrivals of Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana and Andrey Santos.
‘I’m so happy to sign for Chelsea,’ Mudryk said after completing his move.
‘This is a huge club, in a fantastic league and it is a very attractive project for me at this stage of my career. I’m excited to meet my new team-mates and I’m looking forward to working and learning under Graham Potter and his staff.’
Mudryk previously indicated Premier League leaders Arsenal were his preferred destination in a series of social media posts. Arsenal remained in talks as recently as Friday but were prepared to walk away from the transfer if the deal was not right.
But Chelsea agreed a deal with Shakhtar on Saturday night and the 22-year-old travelled to west London to complete a medical before signing a eight-and-a-half-year deal.