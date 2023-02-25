Christian Atsu's family to meet Akufo-Addo to decide on burial date

The family of Christian Atsu will on Monday, February 27 meet with President Akufo-Addo to agree on a suitable date for the burial of the late footballer, the Sports Ministry has announced.
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia last week announced that the State will offer the needed support to the family of the late Black Stars player.
The Veep made this known when he joined other dignitaries and a host of Ghanaians to welcome the mortal remains of the late Chelsea and Newcastle United star at the Kotoka International Airport on Sunday.
Atsu's family on Friday, February 24 called on the Minister of Youth and Sports to deliberate on the burial and funeral of the late Atsu.
The family also used the opportunity to formally inform the Minister, Mustapha Ussif of the passing of the Black Stars forward.
The Minister recounted the moments leading to the death of the Turkish based Ghanaian footballer and the attempt to rescue him alive which proved futile adding that President Akufo Addo was very much interested and instrumental in getting the late footballer flown back to Ghana to be given a befitting burial.
He expressed his condolences to the family and the Ghana Football Association for the tragic loss of the player and noted that it was important for the family to have an opportunity to work with the state to give the player a befitting state funeral.
The Minister stressed that life is not about how long one lives but the quality and impact that one makes in the lives of others especially the vulnerable in the society.
According to the Minister, he takes great consolation in the testimonies given about Atsu in Ghana and around the world especially about his humanitarian initiatives and that gives him the confidence that the late player lived an impactful life.
The head of the family of the player, Nene Gabriel Kofi Tswasam expressed his appreciation to the Minister and mentioned that it was a tragic moment for all Ghanaians but has a belief that God takes his own when he deems it so and he finds consolation from the saying.
"After deliberating on the burial of the late Atsu, it was concluded that a meeting will be held with the President of the Republic of Ghana on Monday 27th February 2023 to agree on a suitable date for his burial," the Sports Ministry said.
The Chief Director of the Ministry, Alhaji Hafiz Adam welcomed the family and added that the demise of Christian was a tragedy to all Ghanaians considering the contribution and role he has played in the development of football.
He expressed his condolences and indicated that the Ministry was ready to work with the family to ensure that the late footballer is given a befitting burial.