CK Akonnor 'not tensed' ahead of debut Black Stars game

Secessionist group seize three police officers in Volta Region A secessionist group in the Volta Region, Homeland Study Group Foundation has…

NACOC intercepts 152kg of cocaine at Tema The Narcotics Control Commission, NACOC, in a joint operation with the Bureau…

Police and Military arrest members of Western Togoland group The Military and Police have picked about 25 members of the Homeland Study…

Pablo Escobar: Money hidden in wall found in drug lord's house A nephew of infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar has said he found a plastic bag…

UN's sex education project in Zambia faces opposition A sex education project in Zambia being sponsored by the United Nations…

10-member committee submits report on schools reopening The 10-member committee tasked to make recommendations on school reopening have…

Seven detained after knife attack near ex-Charlie Hebdo offices Seven people have been detained in connection with an attack outside the former…